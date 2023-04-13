PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Phillipi gained a new wellness center on Thursday thanks to the help of the Barbour Community Health Association.

The ribbon cutting ceremony at Philippi Wellness Center on Thursday.

The Philippi Wellness Center is located at 22 Columbia Street in Philippi, right behind Mace’s Pharmacy. 12 News spoke with Donna Seamen, manager of the Philippi Wellness Center, who said the new location is almost triple the size of their last facility which has also almost tripled the business for the center.

“Fitness doesn’t mean you have to come and sweat and grunt. Fitness is being active. It maybe is walking, or maybe it’s-you know, doing a class on a chair, no less. Fitness is moving, it’s getting up and getting out of your house, and being around other people. It’s just good for everything, your mind, your body, and your soul,” Seaman said.

The new building has more parking, new equipment and over 16 instructed classes for the public to enjoy.

New instructor room at Philippi Wellness Center. The new weight room at Philippi Wellness Center.

The Philippi Wellness Center is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The facility is not open on Sundays.