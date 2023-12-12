PHILIPP, W.Va. (WBOY) — Barbour County was awarded $1,642,102 by the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) to replace the roof over Philippi Elementary School. The money was a part of more than $111 million awarded to West Virginia schools for new constructions and renovations.

Barbour County Superintendent Eddie Vincent says the county is grateful that they received the money for the Philippi roof. The current roof is 23-years-old and at the end of life. It has leaked several times since July with employees of the school and Board of Education coming in to clean up the water. Philippi Elementary has around 390 students.

Barbour County hopes to replace the roof by the beginning of next school year.

Last year, the SBA struggled to gather the funding to approve new construction projects due to rising costs in construction. To account for the increase in cost, the SBA allowed for a 46% increase in square footage allowance for existing projects, giving schools the ability to offer more to contractors.

The SBA is funded by the state legislature using General State Revenue, Lottery Funds, and Excess Lottery Funds.