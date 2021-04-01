Barbour County celebrates opening of new wellness center in town

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Philippi Wellness Center celebrated its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The friendly workout facility provides new state-of-the-art fitness machines along with some old-school training equipment. The Barbour Community Health Association has a similar gym successfully operating in nearby Belington for more than 25 years.

The Association decided Philippi needed its own facility as well.

“Even driving eight to ten miles down the road is a bit of an inconvenience of time. My philosophy is any exercise you can do, any movement you can add to your day is going to be beneficial, it adds up.” Donna Seaman, Manager for the facility explained. “The other thing I’ve known for years is the emotional benefit. When you come in here and you have people to talk to and you see other people doing good for themselves it encourages you.”

Philippi Wellness Center is located behind Barbour Chiropractic on Main Street.

The facility has treadmills, elliptical machine, stationary bikes, and many other total body workout machines. Hours are 6 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.