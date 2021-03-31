Barbour County church organizes bridge rebuilding effort

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A local church is taking on a big engineering project with its community’s help.

The Philippi Mennonite Church is working with community groups around the county and the state to rebuild a bridge washed out in the 2018 floods.

The bridge was used to connect one city park to a boat ramp along the Tygart River.

The church raised funds for materials and worked to build the new structure with volunteer labor and help from the Mennonite Disaster Service.

“A lot of fishermen use that boat ramp, and so they’re excited because the way it is now, they can’t get their boat trailers in there. In the event of any river rescue, the emergency vehicles wouldn’t be able to get in, so this will benefit that also,” said Dennis Fisher with the Philippi Mennonite Church.

Fisher said access to the boat launch is still available but much more difficult to use. He expects to see the new bridge complete by mid-April.