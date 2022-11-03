PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Myers Clinic which serves Barbour County is closing temporarily so that it can reopen at its brand new facility later this month.

The current medical clinic, located at 3 Healthcare Drive, will close at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to a press release from the Barbour Community Health Association. The new facility, which is nearing completion, will be located at 116 McClellan Rd. in Philippi. The clinic will be closed for about two weeks and reopen the week of Nov. 14.

The Myers Clinic offers family healthcare services, including pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health, and nutrition counseling, and the new facility will expand services and offer general radiology and improved patient laboratory services.

“Whether it’s a cold, the flu, if you think you have COVID, sprained your wrist, fell off a ladder, or have a sports injury, our professional medical staff are here for the community like we have always been,” said CEO Eric Ruf. “Our focus is to provide high-quality healthcare services to residents in our community.”

According to the release, the clinic accepts most insurances and offers a sliding scale for those who are uninsured or need assistance.

If you need to reach Myers Clinic staff during the transition to the new facility, call 304-457-2800; you will reach an answering service where your message will be forwarded to a provider. A grand opening for the new facility is planned for Thursday, Dec. 1.