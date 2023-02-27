PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department Monday asked for help from the public in locating a 14-year-old who they say was last seen in Philippi on Sunday night.

Deputies say Jewelia Raelyn Flint was in the area of Sand Run when she was last seen. She is described as about 5’4″ tall and the sheriff’s office said that she was wearing a black and white plaid hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes when she was last seen.

The sheriff’s office said she was traveling with Carl Curry, Jr. It shared pictures of both of them.

Jewelia Raelyn Flint Jewelia Raelyn Flint Jewelia Raelyn Flint Carl Curry, Jr. Credit: Barbour County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department at 304-457-2352 or the Barbour County 911 Center at 304-457-5167.