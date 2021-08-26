Barbour County Fair cancelled for second year

BELINGTON, W.Va. – A local county fair will not be happening for the second year in a row.

According to a Facebook post, the 45th Barbour County Fair has been canceled due to the increase in COVID-19 cases around the state.

The fair was originally scheduled to begin this coming Tuesday and run until Saturday, Sept. 4.

Fair President Deb Schoonover said the board had already cut the activities at the fair significantly, but couldn’t see the way clear to continue, even with those changes.

“You’re teeter-tottering between health care versus economics. You know, folks are still wanting something fun to do, but yet at the same time, you still have the health factors that come into play,” said Schoonover.

Refunds for advance tickets to events at the fair will start to be returned on Monday, August 30.