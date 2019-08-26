Barbour County Fair open for 2019

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The fair is back in town in Barbour County this week.

The Barbour County Fair got underway on Saturday and hosted an opening lunch Monday afternoon.

Fair officials highlighted some of the activities available at the fair this year, including a new cornhole tournament, and Dino Roar event for kids.

They said the fair week is a massive undertaking that’s a great way to provide some fun for its community.

“We do have about 20,000 people who come through the fair every year. We have everything from market animals, horses, the rides to great food, exhibits, so a little bit for everybody,” said Fair Association President Debbie Schoonover.

Admission to the fair is $12 starting tomorrow, and the fair runs through Saturday night.