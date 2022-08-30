BELINGTON, W.Va. – The Barbour County Fair held a senior day on Aug. 30. Regular admission to the fair is $15, but from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. seniors were charged $5 to get in. They gathered for live music, food and informational booths.

On Sept. 2, Barbour County students will have their time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for educational day. The school children can return with their discount tickets for rides from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Many were in attendance for the senior day activities at the fair, despite the rain.

Debbie Schoonover, a Barbour County Fair official, said, “it’s typical for Barbour County fair, usually first couple days we have it, but it doesn’t dampen our spirits. You know, we still have a show to put on, and we’re here to do it. We’ve been without a fair for two years because of COVID, and so were excited to give back to the community. We need the community, and the community needed us for some activities.”

Officials said the rain actually makes good conditions for their Aug. 30 Demo Derby, which started at 7:30 p.m. The Kids Power Wheels Demo Derby started at 7 p.m. A complete list of events for the Barbour County Fair can be found here, under the “schedule” tab.