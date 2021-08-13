Barbour County golf tournament raises cash prize

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — The Barbour County Chamber of Commerce has decided to increase the cash prize for their upcoming golf tournament.

The award has been increased to $500. $300 will be given to the runners-up. A $10,000 dollar prize will be given to whoever makes a hole-in-one.

The Annual Golf Tournament will take place on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Barbour Country Club. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. while play will start at 10 a.m.

For $280, teams of four will receive receive 18 holes of golf, free use of carts, lunch and drinks. They will also be eligible to win other prizes including admission in a 50/50 drawing.

Proceeds will go toward student programs at Philip Barbour High School.