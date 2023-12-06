PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Barbour County officials have hired a consultant to help address ambulance service and staffing concerns.

Right now, there are two private non-profit ambulance companies in Barbour County: Barbour County EMS (based in Philippi) and the Belington EMS.

According to County Administrator Shana Frey, the concerns center around staffing issues, as the Barbour County EMS is staffed primarily on weekends, leaving the Belington EMS to cover the county throughout the week.

County officials have contracted with SCARS Inc., an organization that provides support to first responders, to help address staffing and coverage issues.

According to a presentation SCARS gave to county commissioners this week, the two independent ambulance squads cover 343 square miles of Barbour County and answered an average of 3,499 calls over the past three years.