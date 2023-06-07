PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Barbour County’s newest K-9 officer team made their first drug bust last week.

On its official Facebook page, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said that Deputy Christian Mayle and K-9 Creed were called out to assist as West Virginia State Police Trooper with a traffic stop on Tuesday, May 30.

K-9 Creed “alerted” and found 28.26 grams of a crystal-like substance, that the department said had the same appearance as methamphetamine, as well as several baggies and a scale.

The department said the case is still under investigation by the state police, but it’s a sign the K-9 pair is ready to work.

Deputy Mayle and K-9 Creed just finished their training with K9 Working Dogs International on April 28, according to an earlier Barbour County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.

Credit: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department

The department said it also has Deputy Gunnar Kennedy and K-9 Rokko currently attending training in Ashland, Ohio with the same organization. The department said that K-9 Rokko previously worked with Corporal Paul Gonzales, but K-9 Creed is an entirely new recruit.