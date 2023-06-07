PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Barbour County’s newest K-9 officer team made their first drug bust last week.
On its official Facebook page, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said that Deputy Christian Mayle and K-9 Creed were called out to assist as West Virginia State Police Trooper with a traffic stop on Tuesday, May 30.
K-9 Creed “alerted” and found 28.26 grams of a crystal-like substance, that the department said had the same appearance as methamphetamine, as well as several baggies and a scale.
The department said the case is still under investigation by the state police, but it’s a sign the K-9 pair is ready to work.
Deputy Mayle and K-9 Creed just finished their training with K9 Working Dogs International on April 28, according to an earlier Barbour County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.
The department said it also has Deputy Gunnar Kennedy and K-9 Rokko currently attending training in Ashland, Ohio with the same organization. The department said that K-9 Rokko previously worked with Corporal Paul Gonzales, but K-9 Creed is an entirely new recruit.