Barbour County Local Election Results

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Barbour County’s results are in. Here are the results for the non-partisan primary races today, with vote count:
Magistrate – Division 1
|Ben Propst
|1,634
|Paul Ferguson
|1,380
|Jennifer Baylor-Nine
|934
Magistrate – Division 2
|Daniel (DJ) Harris
|2,500
|Juva Charlene Stemple
|1,338
Board of Education
|Jared Nestor
|2,647
|Adam Starks
|1,936
|Dennis McNaboe
|858
Here are the results of the Republican races, with vote count:
County Commissioner (R)
|David Strait
|966
|Jim Kines
|641
|Reggie Trefethen
|365
|Judy Gain
|363
Assessor
|Derick Spencer
|1,187
|Carrie Sponaugle Boyles
|1,149
And here are the results of the Democrat race, with vote count:
|Philip Ferguson
|836
|Danny Franke
|662
A final count of the votes will be confirmed on Monday. Any absentees that were not received by 7:30 but postmarked by today’s date will be counted then, and a decision on provisional votes will be made.
Full election results can be found here: