Barbour County Local Election Results

Barbour

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Barbour County’s results are in. Here are the results for the non-partisan primary races today, with vote count:

Outside the Barbour County Courthouse’s polling place

Magistrate – Division 1

Ben Propst1,634
Paul Ferguson1,380
Jennifer Baylor-Nine934

Magistrate – Division 2

Daniel (DJ) Harris2,500
Juva Charlene Stemple1,338

Board of Education

Jared Nestor2,647
Adam Starks1,936
Dennis McNaboe858
Votes were counted at the Barbour County Courthouse in Philippi.

Here are the results of the Republican races, with vote count:

County Commissioner (R)

David Strait966
Jim Kines641
Reggie Trefethen365
Judy Gain363

Assessor

Derick Spencer1,187
Carrie Sponaugle Boyles1,149

And here are the results of the Democrat race, with vote count:

Philip Ferguson836
Danny Franke662

A final count of the votes will be confirmed on Monday. Any absentees that were not received by 7:30 but postmarked by today’s date will be counted then, and a decision on provisional votes will be made.

Full election results can be found here:

