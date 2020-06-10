Barbour County Local Election Results

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Barbour County’s results are in. Here are the results for the non-partisan primary races today, with vote count:

Outside the Barbour County Courthouse’s polling place

Magistrate – Division 1

Ben Propst 1,634 Paul Ferguson 1,380 Jennifer Baylor-Nine 934

Magistrate – Division 2

Daniel (DJ) Harris 2,500 Juva Charlene Stemple 1,338

Board of Education

Jared Nestor 2,647 Adam Starks 1,936 Dennis McNaboe 858

Votes were counted at the Barbour County Courthouse in Philippi.

Here are the results of the Republican races, with vote count:

County Commissioner (R)

David Strait 966 Jim Kines 641 Reggie Trefethen 365 Judy Gain 363

Assessor

Derick Spencer 1,187 Carrie Sponaugle Boyles 1,149

And here are the results of the Democrat race, with vote count:

Philip Ferguson 836 Danny Franke 662

A final count of the votes will be confirmed on Monday. Any absentees that were not received by 7:30 but postmarked by today’s date will be counted then, and a decision on provisional votes will be made.

Full election results can be found here: