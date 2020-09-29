Barbour County offers free COVID-19 testing to residents

BELINGTON, W.Va. – Barbour County offered its second round of COVID-19 free testing Tuesday to residents at the fairgrounds in Belington.

The drive-through service was prompted by the governor’s office since the county has seen a recent escalation in positive cases. Several agencies gathered together to put on the mass testing event. Nearly 300 tests were made available to the public in a quick, completely safe drive-through operation.

“The way we do it is we don’t want anybody out of the car that way we limit the exposure to the people that are conducting the test and any others that are assisting in this operation,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Corey Brandon.

Brandon explained that test results should be available within 48 hours.