Barbour County Relay for Life hosts ‘Light Up Night’

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Barbour County hosted its annual Relay for Life “Light Up Night” in the lawn of the Barbour County Courthouse on Friday evening.

Relay officials said there will be a luminary service where the courthouse will be lit up in purple lights. For those who could not get out of their vehicles there was even a drive-up service where survivors could receive gifts and cupcakes.

“To honor people who are still here is great, great thing to do. They’re here, they’re fighting, and you have a lot of people who are healed, and you have a lot of people who are still there. The people who have passed on they were fighters also, and cancer is a horrible, horrible thing,” said Kim Stemple, Event Chairman for the Barbour County Relay for Life.

Also, officials with the Barbour County Relay said one in three American’s will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and more than 12,000 West Virginians will lose their battle to cancer this year as well.

“So, this is something we need to contribute to and work with for research and education. And my mother was possibly diagnosed with esophageal cancer last week. And we found out she does not have esophageal cancer, she has pre-cancer. And with early detection my mom will not have esophageal cancer,” Stemple said.

Barbour County Relay for Life officials added all the funds raised goes to the American Cancer Society the helping those in need and to finding a cure for cancer.