Barbour County restaurants welcoming patrons to dining rooms once again

BELINGTON, W.Va. – Many businesses in the area continue to open up further as COVID-19 restrictions relax, and that includes many restaurants in Barbour County.

Eateries like Barb’s Family Restaurant in Belington have been opening their dining rooms during the past few weeks, ready to welcome customers back.

Owner Barbara Weaver said opening their doors improves their business but also provides something for the community.

“It’s good for the community. It generates everybody sanity. They’ve been in quarantine for so long, they’re just happy to get out and go somewhere,” said Weaver.

Chamber member restaurants are each opening at different paces as restrictions ease. Anyone wanting to visit these restaurants should check with each restaurant to find out what hours and services they are providing.