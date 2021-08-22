Barbour County Schools announce bus schedule changes

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – An outbreak in the Barbour County Schools transportation department is altering or cancelling many routes for school students this week.

In a message shared on the school system’s Facebook page, Superintendent Jeff Woofter said nearly half of the bus routes there will be affected after a COVID outbreak there.

Woofter said students who were on busses with the affected drivers should not have to quarantine, since all were masked and distant enough from those students.

Children who can not arrange for other transportation to school will have their absences excused.

You can find information specific to specific bus routes here.