Barbour County schools receive sensory toolkits to help children with stress

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — West Virginia Prevention Solutions recently donated sensory toolkits to Barbour County schools as a way for children to cope with the stresses of school. The kits went to seven schools across the county, including Philippi Middle School.

Gadgets and toys in the toolkit distributed to Barbour County schools (WBOY image)

The kits consisted of a handful of toys and gadgets that were designed to help ease the minds of children with autism, ADHD and anxiety when they become overwhelmed. School therapists already found that each child gravitated to a specific toy that would go on to help them.

Although the kits only recently debuted in schools, therapists have already seen major improvements in their sessions with students.

“Before we get to any talking, those toys help them calm down,” said Linh Pham, a therapist at Philippi Middle School. “Have them focus and have them less anxious, and then they can talk better.”

While she has already seen progress, Pham anticipated that the kits will continue to help even more students moving forward. She was happy to see that there was a new way for children to be helped while in school.