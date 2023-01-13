PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Barbour County Senior Center received a check Friday that will go towards the purchase of a new vehicle for the Meals on Wheels program.

Officials with the center said that being able to receive the funds is wonderful news for them and that they deliver well over 100 meals daily within their home meal delivery program. They also said it is great to have the support of the senators that presented a check for $48,000 to help with the purchase of a 2023 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab.

“So, this is wonderful to have, to be able to update a vehicle. We put probably 150 miles a day on some of these vehicles that are more in the outlying areas. And this particular vehicle that we are going to replace is over 12 years old. So, you can do that math and see that we’ve put a lot of miles on that vehicle over the years,” said Susie Cvechko, president of the Barbour County Senior Center’s Board of Directors.

Cvechko said that the truck will cost approximately $73,000 and that the money presented by the senators will be applied to that. She added that they had received funding from the Bureau of Senior Services and that Delegate Phillips has promised some funding to the center to help with the cost. The senior center will also be using some of its funds to pay for the cost of the truck.

“We know that there are a lot of seniors that are homebound and simply can’t get out or for whatever other reason they just aren’t able to get out as often as they maybe they would like to, to have a nice hot meal delivered right to your home is very important for the folks we have out here in Barbour County,” said Robert Karnes, R- WV State Senator 11th District. “So, it is really a privilege to get to come out and help continue with this effort to make sure they can do the work that they do for the people here in the area.”

Karnes said what they were able to help with was $48,000 and that the senior center did a lot of good work with their old truck, and the time has come when that truck is no longer able to carry the load anymore. He added that being able to help is a good feeling, knowing that you’re helping out in the community.

“We’ve replaced trucks in, two in Pocahontas County, one in Webster County, one in Grant County, one in Nicholas County, those were my previous counties in my old district, and Pendelton County. So, it’s important this gets the meals out in the area where the people can’t just walk down the street and come to the senior center for a hot meal,” said Bill Hamilton, R- WV State Senator 11th District.

The Barbour County Senior Center is expecting to have the new truck in its fleet of trucks delivering meals to seniors in the near future. Senior members said they could get the truck as early as February.