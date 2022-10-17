PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Civil Service Commission and Barbour County Sheriff’s Department are looking to hire more deputies.

In order to be eligible for testing, job-seekers must first fill out an application, which according to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department’s official Facebook page, can be obtained online or at the Barbour County Clerk’s Office by request. Applications must be turned in no later than Friday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

The department is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for certified West Virginia law enforcement officers with active status and a starting salary of $34,195.20. Non-certified applicants are offered a starting salary of $31,075.20.

All applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 45 on the testing date to be eligible.

Opportunities after hiring include specialized units like the regional drug task force, K-9 units, the regional SWAT team and prevention resource officers.