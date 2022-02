PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced $414,500 will be invested in rural West Virginia.

Barbour County has been awarded a Community Facilities Grant from the USDA, for $10,800.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a top priority,” USDA Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities, schools, libraries, and first responder vehicles and equipment. When we invest in essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities home.”

The funds for Barbour County will be used to buy a new vehicle for the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department.

Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department Community Facilities Disaster Grant $112,500 Alderson Town Community Facilities Grant $50,000 City of Bluefield Community Facilities Grant $43,000 City of Bluefield Community Facilities Grant $21,900 City of Romney Community Facilities Grant $3,000 City of Romney Community Facilities Grant $3,400 City of Romney Community Facilities Grant $4,800 City of Romney Community Facilities Grant $1,700 City of Romney Community Facilities Grant $6,200 County of Barbour Community Facilities Grant $10,800 Hardy County Commission Community Facilities Grant $40,200 Hardy County Commission Community Facilities Grant $15,700 McDowell County Commission Community Facilities Grant $23,000 McDowell County Commission Community Facilities Grant $13,000 Mingo County Commission Community Facilities Grant $22,700 Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company Community Facilities Grant $42,600 The USDA chart shows all recipients of grants.

Cities with a population of 20,000 or less qualify for the grant, and most applicants apply for the funds to improve their police departments.