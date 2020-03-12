Barbour County Sheriff’s Department releases information on new phone scam affecting residents

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is urging citizens to be wary of a new phone scam from Texas that has been targeting West Virginia residents in the past week.

According to the sheriff’s department, the scam begins when the scammer calls their potential victim and informs him/her that they have found a vehicle bearing a registration with the victim’s name on it in a town in Texas.

The scammer then tells the victim that the vehicle had been found with illegal substances, and asks the victim to pay fines associated with the seizure, and if he/she does not, then the scammer will have police come and arrest them, according to Barbour County deputies.

In order to pay the “fines,” the scammer then asks the victim to buy Walgreens gift cards and give the scammer the numbers associated with them, which, the sheriff’s department says is a way for the scammers to receive money without it being able to be traced.

As of the time of this article, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department has received two reports of residents being scammed, one victim was taken for $500 and another lost $1,800, according to deputies. The sheriff’s department reminds residents that no court, municipal, or legal fees can be paid through the use of any gift card.

Anyone who receives a scam call or would like additional information is asked to call 304-457-2352.