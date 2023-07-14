PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department has issued a warning to residents about reports of a new wave of scam phone calls.

According to a Facebook post from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD), businesses in Barbour County have received phone calls from individuals posing as BCSD members. The callers claim that employees with the business have missed jury duty and make requests for money.

The BCSD is advising residents not to engage with these callers and especially don’t give them any money that they’re requesting.

If you ever receive a phone call or message that you believe is a scam, you can contact the West Virginia Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-368-8808.