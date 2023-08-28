BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Fair has a full week of events scheduled ahead of Labor Day weekend, and students in the county will get to enjoy it for an extra day.

Barbour County Schools announced that students will not have school on Friday, Sept. 1. Additionally, students will be off Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Barbour County is not the only county that gives students a little extra time off for community events. Neighboring counties like Upshur and Randolph also have days off for students built into their academic calendar on the Fridays before major events. Students in Randolph County are off the Friday of the Mountain State Forest Festival, and Upshur County students are off the Friday of the Strawberry Festival.

For those wishing to enjoy the Barbour County Fair this week or weekend, a full schedule of events is available here.

Highlights include a carnival from Thursday through Saturday, livestock shows, ATV drag races, live music and parades. The event takes place at the Barbour County Fairgrounds just outside of Belington.

Last year was the fair’s first year since COVID, and officials with the fair said they were excited to bring the event back despite the rainy weather.