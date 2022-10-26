PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed the county’s only book and comic book store with a ribbon cutting.

According to a release from the chamber, the Artefaktual Comics offers comics, books, games, accessories, art supplies, and other oddities, but inventory changes weekly.

The owner, Gretch Corley, who is a graduate of Fairmont State University, said that there’s a selection of prose and graphic novels “for every age and interest.” You can get a view inside the store on its website.

“We carry a wide range of art supplies, prints and stickers from independent artists, trading cards, tabletop games, toys, mineral specimens, unique snacks, and more. We also offer educational discounts and resources for educators, special orders from our vendors, and free appraisals of vintage pop cultural items. Be curious,” she said, “not judgmental.”

The education discount for teachers and librarians does require proof of employment such as an employee ID or membership card.

Artefaktual is located off the parking lot opposite the Grand Theater at 47 South Main St. in Philippi and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

You can also contact Artefaktual by calling 304-460-5754 or emailing artefaktual@gmail.com.