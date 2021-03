BELINGTON, W.Va. – The Belington Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded over 13,000 dollars.

West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced that the fire department was awarded the money Wednesday.

The award is part of 126,000 dollars that the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded to seven different fire departments in the state.

The funding was made available through FEMA’s assistance to firefighters grant program.