BELINGTON, W.Va. – The City of Belington kicked off its Old Fashioned Days events today with a car show on Saturday.

Event organizers said the day will be packed full of family fun events throughout the city’s downtown. Some of the evening events include a parade, a pet show, a cake walk, fire breathing and twirling, a train ride, and a concert.

“We’ve had a great response from all of the people around town, you know, pulling together and making this thing happen. The Golden Rule is a great part of our history here in Belington. And we have one of the only, if not the only water-powered elevators still in use today,” said Cherri Sturm, mayor of the City of Belington.

Mayor Strum added that Belington Days and the fair used to be a big deal and they are trying to bring back exciting events to the city.

“All the energy you receive from being around the car show, car club, young kids you know they like them, they like getting in the setting down in them. It’s just a good thing. I’d like to see more young people get involved, said Jim Gifford, president of the WV Classic Wheels Car Club.

City officials said they hope to make the Old Fashioned Days event even bigger each year. Next year, on Sunday they would like to add an outdoor church service and finish the weekend with a gospel sing.