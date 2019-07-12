Belington mayor resigns; interim mayor appointed

BELINGTON, W.Va. – The mayor of Belington resigned earlier this week, prompting city council to appoint an interim mayor until one can be elected, according to the Belington town clerk.
The clerk said that the previous mayor, Matt Ryan, had resigned earlier in the week after serving since 2015.
The Belington City Council met and appointed Maureen Lasky-Setchell to serve as interim mayor until the position can be filled, according to the town clerk. Lasky-Setchell served on city council before being appointed as interim mayor.