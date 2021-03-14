Belington Medical gets federal grant

BELINGTON, W.Va. – A local service center has been awarded federal money.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the Belington Community Medical Services Association will get over 1.4 million dollars by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“I’m thrilled to see this funding headed to centers across our state so they can continue delivering the vital services our West Virginians need,” Senator Capito said in a statement.

The award is part of over 15 million dollars that was awarded to 5 different health centers throughout West Virginia.