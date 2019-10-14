Belington middle and elementary schools dismiss early due to power issues

BELINGTON, W.Va. – Two schools in Belington dismissed early Monday morning after an electrical surge caused power to go out.

According to a Facebook post by Barbour County Schools, a power surge popped and caused a small puff of smoke. Students were then transported to a nearby church as the school prepared to take them to Philip Barbour High School, according to a Facebook post by Belington Middle School.

Students from Belington middle and elementary schools were dismissed at 10:30 a.m., with buses transporting or parents able to pick them up from Philip Barbour, according to officials.

All other Barbour County students will be releasing at regular hours, according to the post.