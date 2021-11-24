Belington Turkey Trot 5K earnings donated to community

Presbyterian Church: Denise Holbert (right), Belington Wellness Center Manager presents a donation check to Julie Feather (left), Belington Presbyterian Church representative. Belington Presbyterian Church received $1,800 in funds from the 10th annual Turkey Trot. (Barbour Community Health Association photo)

BELINGTON, W.Va. – The earnings from the Belington Turkey Trot 5K run and walk hosted by the Belington Wellness Center have been donated to several organizations in Barbour County.

The Heart and Hand House and the Belington Presbyterian Church received $3,600 in donations from Barbour Community Health Association’s annual Turkey Trot event. The Turkey Trot raised $1,800 and BCHA matched the donations. Community sponsors and volunteers join together each year to organize the annual event to help raise funds for the two organization’s community efforts.

This was the 10th annual Belington Wellness Center Turkey Trot.

Heart and Hand: Eric Ruf, BCHA CEO presents a donation check in the amount of $1,800 to Brenda Hunt, Executive Director at Heart and Hand House, Inc. The funds will be used to help the organization feed roughly 400 individuals and families this Thanksgiving (Barbour Community Health Association photo)

Donations from the event will be used to help the two local organizations feed roughly 400 families this Thanksgiving. The Belington Presbyterian Church has been hosting Thanksgiving Day dinners since 1995, with the help of 20-25 volunteers who deliver and dish out the food.

Proceeds will also go toward the Heart and Hand House’s food pantry program that is offered to those in need within the community.

Eighty-four participants ran or walked during this event that was scheduled on Nov. 6.

Next year’s Turkey Trot is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2022.

Last year’s event was held virtually due to COVID-19, and participants ran 5K and one-mile races on their own.

If you would like to donate to the two charities supported by the 5K, Barbour Community Health Association can collect those donations.