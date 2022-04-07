ELKINS, W.Va. – This week, the Monongahela National Forest transferred a wildland fire engine to West Virginia Division of Forestry who is placing the engine with the Belington Volunteer Fire Department, in Barbour County.

The transfer took place at the national forest’s Yokum Street Warehouse in Elkins. The transfer was made possible through the Federal Excess Personal Property program that allows Forest Service-owned property to be transferred to state foresters for the purpose of wildland and rural firefighting.

“Federal, state and local fire departments in West Virginia have pledged to help each other fight wildfires through the Mid-Atlantic Fire Compact,” said Aaron Kendall, Monongahela National Forest Fire Management Officer. “I’m glad that this engine will continue to be used for fighting wildfires here in West Virginia with the Belington Volunteer Fire Department.”

From left to right: Bobby Iser, Monongahela National Forest Daniel Cooley, West Virginia Division of Forestry Rodger Ozburn, West Virginia Division of Forestry Beaver Stewart, Belington Volunteer Fire Department Phil Hart, Belington Volunteer Fire Department Zachery Hart, Belington Volunteer Fire Department (2nd row) Doug Cutlip, Belington Volunteer Fire Department Mike Hart, Belington Volunteer Fire Department Joey Bolyard, Belington Volunteer Fire Department Todd Lawrence, Belington Volunteer Fire Department Aaron Kendall, Monongahela National Forest

The engine comes from the Monongahela National Forest’s White Sulphur Springs Ranger Station. It was used on prescribed burns and wildfires within the Monongahela and other national forests, officials said. “In fact, this engine has been driven cross-country several times to aid in some of the big wildfires out west,” said Kendall.