BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Belington welcomed a new walk-in clinic on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Located at 95 Crim Avenue right across from the Golden Role in Belington, Barbour Community Health Association welcomed its second location in the county, Barbour Quick Care.

Barbour Community Health Association employees celebrating the opening of the new location.

Belington’s Barbour Quick Care provides services for illnesses, scrapes, cuts and lacerations, immunizations, sports physicals, etc. This location will also be the first in the city of Belington to offer on-site x-ray services.

Barbour Community Health Association purchased the location roughly three years ago and used it for business and billing services within the organization although the idea of a walk-in clinic was always in mind.

“What we’re seeing in today’s world with people with colds and flu, we see more trending towards people kind of wanting things right now. We have all of the other traditional medicine, we can take care of your chronic needs, but this seems to be important to today’s world and what folks are looking for and so we wanted to be responsive to that,” Chief Executive Officer of Barbour Community Health Association Eric Ruf said.

Barbour Quick Care’s Belington location is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays with no appointment needed to be seen. You can keep up with the Barbour Community Health Association through its Facebook page.