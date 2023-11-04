BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Health Association’s Belington Wellness Center hosted its 12th Annual Turkey Trot 5k on Saturday.

Despite the chilly temperatures many Barbour County residents participated in the 5k, in order to help raise funds for Heart and Hand House and the Belington Presbyterian Church. The race began at the Belington Wellness Center and went throughout the streets of Belington.

“We want to help our neighbors,” Barbour Community Health Association CEO Eric Ruf said. We’re, we’re here to help those that maybe don’t uh have everything they need to live a nice, uh comfortable life, and if we can raise some money and some awareness that people need food and if we do something to do our part and help, we want to do that.”

Awards were presented to top finishers in seven age categories following the 5k and turkeys were awarded to the both the overall male and female winners. Awards were also presented to three participants with the best fall themed outfit.