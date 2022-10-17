BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va. – Barbour Community Health Association’s Belington Wellness Center will be holding its 11th Annual Turkey Trot 5k on Nov. 5 at the Belington Wellness Center. This event will be used to benefit the Heart and Hand House and Belington Presbyterian Church.

The Turkey Trot walkers and runners will be divided by age, as follows: (10 and under), (11 to 14), (15 to 19), (20 to 29), (30 to 39), (40 to 49), (50 to 59) and (60 and up).

The schedule will include:

Registration: 7:45-8:30 a.m.

5k Turkey Trot Begins: 9 a.m.

1-mile Fun Trot Begins: 9:15 a.m.

Race Awards Ceremony: 10:15 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to be able to host this event once again as it benefits so many in the community,” said Scott Nesland, PA-C of Myers Clinic. “The Heart and Hand House and Belington Presybterian Church do so much for the communities of the county, such as serving hundreds of residents during Thanksgiving. We would not pass up on an opportunity to help out.”

Top finishers in each age category will be awarded after the 5K. A turkey will be awarded to the overall male and female winners. There will also be awards given to participants with the top three best Fall-themed outfits.

Those interested in participating can register by calling Belington Wellness Center at 304-823-1800 or email snesland@barbourhealth.org.