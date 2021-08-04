Boil water notice in effect in Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philippi is under a boil water notice after a water line break that took place Wednesday morning at 4 a.m. The notice is expected to run from Aug. 4 to as long as Aug. 6.

Areas that are affected include RT 119/250 From Norris Ridge Rd to Mary’s Chapel Church, Rt 76, Hackers Creek, Little Hackers Creek and Lower Hackers Creek.

Although the water has not been confirmed hazardous, residents within the affected area are urged to not drink water without boiling it. To properly boil, bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Boiled water should be used for all drinking, making ice, teeth brushing, dish washing, bathing and food preparation.

Work on fixing the problem is underway, and it is expected to be resolved within 48 hours.