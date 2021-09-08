Broaddus Hospital board member, 3rd-grade teacher running in Boston Marathon

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A board member for the Broaddus Hospital will be participating in the 2021 Boston Marathon this October.

Taking place Oct. 11, the 125th marathon consists of a 26-mile course to be completed in six hours. Crystal Gray, board member and long-time runner, has participated in numerous 5K, 8K, and 10K races, but the Boston Marathon will be her first complete marathon.

“As a runner, I never really had the desire to run a full marathon, but often I say, desires can change as life happens,” Gray said.

In Jan 2019, Gray’s brother died from Multiple Myeloma. During the time of his diagnosis, her family said they looked to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) for information regarding the disease. MMRF offers opportunities and events for fundraising. That’s when Gray said she became most interested in “Teams for Cures”.

“Teams for Cures includes hiking, biking and running events. I applied to the Boston Marathon in 2018 and was not chosen to participate, but in June of 2021, I received an email inviting me to participate. It was both a shocking and beautiful surprise,” said Gray.

Gray said as she prepares for the 125th Boston Marathon, she is concentrating on her mental health, nutrition, endurance and spiritual growth.

“My overall goal as a team member of MMRF is to complete the race with a smile on my face and know that my brother would be proud of me. I also want to bring awareness to Multiple Myeloma. It is crucial that continued research and funding goes to finding a cure,” Gray said.

In addition to being a board member at Broaddus Hospital, Gray is a third-grade teacher at Kasson Elementary Middle School. She is a native of Fayette County, W.Va. While also being married to Wesley Gray, she has two children, Jacob and Olivia Gray.

For anyone wishing to donate to Gray’s fundraising campaign for Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, click here.