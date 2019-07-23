Broaddus Hospital launches tele-diabetes program with Davis Medical Center

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County area hospital is working to improve diabetes care for nearby residents.

Broaddus Hospital in Barbour County is collaborating with Davis Medical Center in Elkins for the launch of a tele-diabetes program.

The new program will allow patients at Broaddus to see a diabetes specialist without having to drive to the Elkins-area hospital.

Hospital staff said the program will make care available faster and cheaper for area patients.

Those interested should contact their health care provider for a referral to the new program.