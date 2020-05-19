Broaddus Hospital to offer teletherapy services for seniors

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Broaddus Hospital in Philippi is now providing teletherapy services for seniors.

The hospital’s Senior Life Services program transitioned to the remote program after COVID-19 restrictions made its tradition group meetings impossible.

Program Director Donetta McVicker explained that many seniors either refuse to seek help or are unable to find the support systems they once had, and having the program makes addressing both challenges easier.

“It’s really nice that they can just call in and be able to receive that support and that guidance that they’re lacking in their life. To help them solve their problems, whether it be a chronic illness, declining health or they’re grieving the loss of someone,” McVicker said.

Seniors interested in the program can contact the hospital at (304) 457-8132 to participate, and no referral is necessary.