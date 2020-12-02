Broaddus Hospital to open drive-thru screening unit

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Broaddus Hospital is expanding their services to open a drive-thru screening unit located on the hospital campus, according to a news release from the Davis Health System.

The drive-thru screening unit will open on December 7, according to the release.

The release stated that patients will have access to a number of testing services without having to leave their car. These services include:

Aches

COVID-19

Cough

Diarrhea

Earache

Fatigue

Fever

Flu

Rash

RSV

Sore Throat

Strep

Vomiting

Officials said expanded services are available Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

According to the release, instructions for the drive-thru are as follows:

Patients remain in their car.

They will be instructed to call to register for their visit.

A care provider will attend to patients in their vehicle.

Patients will be called with results that are processed through the lab.

Davis Health System Chief Medical Officer Catherine “Mindy” Chua, DO, FMNM, CPE said that providing medical screenings at the drive-thru maintains a cleaner, safer enironment in the hospital and Broaddus Family Care.

“Those patients who come for well-checks, annual visits, and chronic disease management can do so with less exposure to others who may have a contagious virus,” Chua said. “The drive-thru clinic is more efficient for those who need quick treatment without an appointment.”

The release stated that in order to utilize drive-thru services, patients will use the “loop” on the east side of the hospital and follow the signage as they enter the campus from Route 119.