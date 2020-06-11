Camp Good Grief converted to drive-through event due to pandemic

BELINGTON, W.Va. – A Barbour County organization is helping kids deal with grief in a different way this year. Due to the pandemic, Mountain Hospice decided to turn its annual Camp Good Grief into a drive-through event.

Normally the day long event helps kids deal with grief and loss through activities and personal counseling, but the pandemic forced the change of plans.

Organizers said the services they offer are possibly more important now when people have been stuck at home.

“They’re missing their teachers, they’re missing their friends. Maybe they experienced the death of someone during COVID and couldn’t get the closure that they needed and we are able to just give them a little bit of a resource that is available so they can start coping,” said organizer Patty Delauder.

Kids left the event with a packet of materials to help them work through grief, and to learn how to handle it.

Delauder said Mountain Hospice can still provide more information, should kids or families need them.