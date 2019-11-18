Capito announces major grant for Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A West Virginia city has received millions in a federal grant to extend its sewer lines.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced $2 million in funding for the city of Philippi to extend its lines three miles out of town.

The new line will connect to an Arch Coal mine north of the city limits.

Connecting sewer service to the mine will help to create 150 new jobs and retain 450 more.

“It helps bring in those jobs, which ultimately those people hopefully live here or near here, and ultimately shop at our stores, eat at our restaurants and have a good time at Philippi,” said City Manager Jeremy Drennen.

“Infrastructure dollars are tough to get and the projects are very costly, so I think that this is great news for Barbour County,” said Capito.

The entire project will cost $2.5 million, and Arch Coal will put up the remaining money to complete the work.