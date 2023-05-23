VOLGA, W.Va. (WBOY) — After almost six years, the Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County has been officially restored to its former glory.

Originally built in 1856, the bridge was heavily damaged in an August 2017 fire, and at that time, was only restored enough to make it usable. The most recent restoration project, which began in July 2022, brings the bridge back to the former glory that got it on the National Register of Historic Places.

(Courtesy: WVDOH) (Courtesy: WVDOH)

West Virginia Division of Highways crews ended up replacing most of the bridge’s truss work, according to a press release, as well as replacing the roof and wooden siding. Now, the 140-foot bridge, which is one of the longest surviving covered bridges in West Virginia, is officially open to traffic.

(Courtesy: WVDOH) (Courtesy: WVDOH) (Courtesy: WVDOH)

The DOH said that the project went so well that its crews will begin restoration on the Walkersville Covered Bridge in Lewis County next year.

You can watch a time lapse of the Carrollton Covered Bridge project in the plater above.