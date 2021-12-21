Christmas Music Stroll in Philippi to have night of live music

The town of Philippi is decorated for the holiday season. (WBOY Image)

PHILLIPI, W.Va. – A Christmas event that was canceled last year due to COVID-19 will take place this year on Dec. 21 in Philippi.

The Christmas Music Stroll features five restaurants hosting live bands from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., provided by the Philippi Christmas Committee.

Singers popular with the region are headlining the Christmas event:

Singer and guitarist Jeff Frey at Margarita’s Mexican Grill and Cantina

Performer Seth Mayn at Lil’ Moe’s with vocalist Rachel Franks

Key to Adam (Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams) at Molly’s Playhouse next to Molly’s Ice Cream Shop

Jamie and Danny Kittle at Mimi’s Bakery and Restaurant

The Philip Barbour High School Band’s quartets at The Market Place.

A Barbour County cookie sale will be at The Market Place also, sales benefit local families in need.

“Last year, we lost a bunch of activities due to COVID, and we’re hoping this year to try to bring back some type of normalcy. There will still be people that feel comfortable wearing a mask, that’s not a problem here. So, we’re just trying to get back to where people can get out and enjoy a little bit more of the Christmas season,” said Phil Bowers, Mayor of Philippi.

The Christmas Music Stroll is the last holiday event of Philippi’s A Covered Bridge Christmas celebration.

Information about the events in Philippi can be found on the town’s Facebook page.