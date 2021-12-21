Christmas Music Stroll in Philippi to have night of live music

PHILLIPI, W.Va. – A Christmas event that was canceled last year due to COVID-19 will take place this year on Dec. 21 in Philippi.
The Christmas Music Stroll features five restaurants hosting live bands from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., provided by the Philippi Christmas Committee.
Singers popular with the region are headlining the Christmas event:
- Singer and guitarist Jeff Frey at Margarita’s Mexican Grill and Cantina
- Performer Seth Mayn at Lil’ Moe’s with vocalist Rachel Franks
- Key to Adam (Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams) at Molly’s Playhouse next to Molly’s Ice Cream Shop
- Jamie and Danny Kittle at Mimi’s Bakery and Restaurant
- The Philip Barbour High School Band’s quartets at The Market Place.
A Barbour County cookie sale will be at The Market Place also, sales benefit local families in need.
“Last year, we lost a bunch of activities due to COVID, and we’re hoping this year to try to bring back some type of normalcy. There will still be people that feel comfortable wearing a mask, that’s not a problem here. So, we’re just trying to get back to where people can get out and enjoy a little bit more of the Christmas season,” said Phil Bowers, Mayor of Philippi.
The Christmas Music Stroll is the last holiday event of Philippi’s A Covered Bridge Christmas celebration.
Information about the events in Philippi can be found on the town’s Facebook page.