Crim Memorial UMC holds Operation Christmas Child collection

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County church is already seeing some significant success for its Christmas outreach.

The Crim Memorial United Methodist Church is collecting boxes from the community as part of Operation Christmas Child.

As of Tuesday morning, project volunteers said they’ve collected about 400 boxes so far. They think there’s a lot of lessons that can be learned from contributing to the project.

“It’s a win-win situation for the giver. The children learn to give. There’s not enough giving in the world today. We all take. We are learning to give and help,” said Ralph Alkire, who is coordinating the collection at the church.

Anyone interested in contributing can get a box at the church to be filled and returned between 10 a.m. and Noon each morning from now until Saturday.