PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left a note to her family saying that she is going to live with an Amish family in Montana.

An official post from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department stated Lucinda “Cindy” Miller, according to her mother, got into a white, four-door Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania plates LZV3385 at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. She was wearing a light blue Amish-style dress with a light-colored sweater underneath it and white tennis shoes.

Cindy is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said the car belongs to Henry Kinsinger, 19, of Pennsylvania.

The vehicle’s license plate number has been put into the West Virginia State Police’s License Plate Reader System, according to the post.

Anyone who knows the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to call the Barbour County 911/OEM Communications Center at 304-457-5167 or the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 304-457-2352.