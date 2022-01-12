DHHS awards $8 million to medical facilities across West Virginia

A facility in Belington has received funding from the state.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $8,351,631 for five health centers in West Virginia:

  • Cabin Creek Health Center – $2,247,352
  • Wirt County Health Service Association – $1,900,061
  • Lincoln Center Primary Care Center – $1,804,399
  • Valley Health Care – $1,202,457
  • Belington Community Medical Services Association – $1,197,362

The funds were announced on Jan. 7 by Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), along with members of the Senate Appropriations Committee. According to Senator Manchin, the facilities need these funds to keep their doors open, hire staff and make services affordable.

Eric Ruf talks about the importance of healthcare.

Belington Community Medical Services Association, one of the chosen facilities, has federally qualified health centers that provide medical services to anyone who needs them, with a sliding fee scale. The sliding fee scale is based on the individual’s income and allows them to pay for services they’ve received at a price they can afford.

“Maybe they have health insurance, but it’s not the greatest, it doesn’t always provide all the care they need. These dollars will help us maintain operations so that those folks get the same care as someone in our community that maybe has the best health insurance money can buy,” said Eric Ruf, Chief Executive Officer, Barbour Community Health Association.

The Belington Community Medical Services Association has received this money since 2009 and will use much of the funds this year for COVID relief.

