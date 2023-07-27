PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) has scheduled an emergency meeting Friday with one item on its agenda: “Revocation of Alderson Broaddus University’s Authorization to Confer Degrees.”

The commission had granted provisional reauthorization to the financially struggling private university at a special meeting on July 12, but the possibility that the City of Philippi may terminate utility services to campus next week prompted an emergency meeting of the HEPC, scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday via Zoom.

According to the public meeting schedule on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office website, the meeting is “to address an imminent material financial loss or other imminent substantial harm to the public entity, its employees, or the members of the public that it serves. HEPC has been informed that utilities at Alderson Broaddus University may be terminated on Monday, July 31.”

The financially-troubled private university was granted provisional reauthorization by HEPC to operate for the coming academic year. The question of debts to the City of Philippi came up during the special meeting earlier this month at which HEPC granted that provisional reauthorization.

When asked by commissioners if Alderson Broaddus had worked out a deal with the city over money owed, AB interim president Andrea Bucklew said there was an agreement in place.

“Yes, we don’t necessarily have a note with them, but we do have an agreement with them,” Bucklew responded. “The Mayor of Philippi is one of our full-time faculty members and we have a very good relationship with the city.”

The HEPC provisional reauthorization directed Alderson Broaddus to take the following steps in order to remain authorized.

Submitting to the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs by October 1, 2023, appropriate plans related to the teach-out and/or transfer of currently enrolled students;

Making arrangements to secure transcripts and financial aid records with a third party;

Submitting monthly to the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Facilities information showing financial performance and operational stability, including actual monies received and actual funds raised through fundraising efforts;

Cooperating with and participating in any site visits requested by the Chancellor or her designee; and

Providing any other information or performing any other action requested by the Chancellor.

HEPC’s resolution granting provisional reauthorization also reserved the right to reconsider “at any point that the institution’s financial stability does not meet the State’s criteria.”