PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Philippi will undergo a scheduled emergency power outage on Monday, the city announced.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the City of Philippi said that Mon Power will be doing an emergency outage from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19.

All City of Philippi electric customers will be impacted by the outage, the city said.

The city did not mention why the emergency outage is happening.