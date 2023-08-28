PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A second woman has been charged in connection to a welfare check that happened in Philippi last month where more than 26 grams of a substance containing fentanyl was found.

Tiffany Mauller

The welfare check happened on Sunday, July 30 at a Union Road residence, according to a criminal complaint. Tiffany Mauller, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor offense against the state.

Melissa Long

A second criminal complaint against Melissa Long, 55, alleges that Long was the second occupant of a vehicle on the property who was unconscious, which led to the welfare check call.

Long was the passenger accused of throwing a piece of drug paraphernalia “in attempt to conceal the item from Law Enforcement,” the complaint said. Afterward, K-9 Creed conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs. During a probable cause search, drug paraphernalia, baggies containing a white crystal substance and a ticket for possession of a controlled substance inside the driver’s purse were found, deputies said.

Mauller and Long told deputies “they walked out from the residence where they reside at and began cleaning the vehicle and ‘passed’ out,” deputies said.

Deputies said they obtained a search warrant for the residence and found 42.25 grams of presumed meth and 26.09 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for fentanyl.

Mauller allegedly told one of the deputies that she tossed a baggie that Long had given her containing the white powder behind the washing machine in the residence while she was letting her dog inside and being escorted by the other deputy.

“All individuals of the residence” told the arresting officer that the meth and fentanyl belonged to Long, the complaint said.

Long was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit a felony. She is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 Multiple 10% and Surety bail. Mauller was no longer listed as incarcerated on the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website as of Monday, Aug. 28.